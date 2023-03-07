Helsinki is considered one of greenest and most sustainable cities on the planet. A more than deserved reputation. Indeed, the capital of Finland has implemented innovative environmental policies and projects, such as the use of renewable energies, the promotion of sustainable transport, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the protection of biodiversity. The city has also been a pioneer in promotingcircular economy and in waste reductionthrough recycling and composting programs.

This commitment can be seen in his as well commitment to the environment and in his attention to sustainability. Helsinki has many parks and green areas, including theHelsinki Central Park, which is one of the largest urban parks in Europe. With a forest extension of 20 km, it offers visitors nature and paths to walk while enjoying the surroundings and to relax. All this framed in the tranquility of the Baltic Sea.

And it is precisely in this context that some interesting ones are inserted ecological mini houses, Majamajain a called area Vuorilahtenniemi a Laajasalo, one of the islands that are part of the Helsinki archipelago. A project that is part of the Maritime Strategy of the City of Helsinki, which aims to reconcile the objective of offering new recreational opportunities in coastal areas, but adopting a sustainability perspective.

Majamaja comes from the word maja, which means refuge in Finnish, the goal that these mini prefabricated houses in spruce set themselves. The project is conceived by the Finnish architect Pekka Littow for the company of the same name Majamaja, a Helsinki and Paris-based off-grid design and technology company developing sustainable, self-sufficient housing. These houses are inspired by thearchipelago architectureon a human scale and connected with nature.

“In Majamaja you can wake up to the sounds of sea birds, the whisper of the wind and the gentle waves of the Baltic Sea. A combination of harmony and coastal nature meets the purity of Majamaja wooden design, offering a comfortable retreat and a sophisticated, yet modest immersion in nature”.

Minimalism and comfort

In order to minimize the impact of the Majamaja constructions on the environment, Littow implemented rock-embedded concrete pillars to support the structures instead of conventional foundations. If necessary, the pillars can be removed from the ground and reused at other sites in the future. In addition, Majamaja’s mini houses not only collect rainwater, but also have a closed loop water system that minimizes water waste. They also recycle and purify gray water.

The exterior is black, but blends into the landscape. One of the mini houses is perched on a rocky outcrop that juts out into the sea, the other is further back. The seafront facade of the former is fully glazed and immediately outside there is a wooden deck which offers additional space for sun loungers.