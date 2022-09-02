Over 100 days of vacation donated to a colleague after the death of his wife: this is the initiative that started spontaneously by the employees of the Cash and Carry C + C of Preganziol, a shop specialized in wholesaling

PREGANZIOL. Over 100 days of vacation donated to a colleague after the death of his wife: this is the initiative that started spontaneously by the employees of the Cash and Carry C + C of Preganziol, a shop specializing in wholesaling.

The purpose of the initiative is to allow the colleague to be close to the two daughters in such a difficult moment. And this is how the thoughts and closeness of colleagues were translated into a chain of solidarity that led to a very concrete gesture.

The employees of Preganziol Cash and Carry C + C were the first to join forces and take action to give tangible help by donating their vacation hours. The proposal then reached and touched the sensitivity of a group of network collaborators, reaching a total of 10 sales points and the entire C + C channel.

The spontaneous mobilization was deeply appreciated by the ownership of the Unicomm Group, active in the area with the brands Emisfero, Famila, A&O, Hurrà, Mega and C + C Cash and Carry, because it demonstrates the strength of human relationships that is created in an environment of work characterized by a profound corporate sensitivity.

A concrete gift of solidarity that will help the family to face this painful moment. «Our first thoughts go to our collaborator at C + C in Preganziol, whom we are close to in this moment of pain. We have always been proud to have remained a family business, even if over the years Unicomm has grown to reach a widespread presence in seven Italian regions – say Marcello and Mario Cestaro, owners of the Unicomm Group – But it is precisely in moments like these that we understands the extraordinary value of a company made up of people and not numbers. For us it is a source of pride to be able to say that our company is a real community, where people also know how to lend a hand in moments of difficulty in life ».