Home News Preganziol, donate a hundred days of vacation to their colleague after the disappearance of his wife
News

Preganziol, donate a hundred days of vacation to their colleague after the disappearance of his wife

by admin
Preganziol, donate a hundred days of vacation to their colleague after the disappearance of his wife

Over 100 days of vacation donated to a colleague after the death of his wife: this is the initiative that started spontaneously by the employees of the Cash and Carry C + C of Preganziol, a shop specialized in wholesaling

PREGANZIOL. Over 100 days of vacation donated to a colleague after the death of his wife: this is the initiative that started spontaneously by the employees of the Cash and Carry C + C of Preganziol, a shop specializing in wholesaling.

The purpose of the initiative is to allow the colleague to be close to the two daughters in such a difficult moment. And this is how the thoughts and closeness of colleagues were translated into a chain of solidarity that led to a very concrete gesture.

The employees of Preganziol Cash and Carry C + C were the first to join forces and take action to give tangible help by donating their vacation hours. The proposal then reached and touched the sensitivity of a group of network collaborators, reaching a total of 10 sales points and the entire C + C channel.

The spontaneous mobilization was deeply appreciated by the ownership of the Unicomm Group, active in the area with the brands Emisfero, Famila, A&O, Hurrà, Mega and C + C Cash and Carry, because it demonstrates the strength of human relationships that is created in an environment of work characterized by a profound corporate sensitivity.

A concrete gift of solidarity that will help the family to face this painful moment. «Our first thoughts go to our collaborator at C + C in Preganziol, whom we are close to in this moment of pain. We have always been proud to have remained a family business, even if over the years Unicomm has grown to reach a widespread presence in seven Italian regions – say Marcello and Mario Cestaro, owners of the Unicomm Group – But it is precisely in moments like these that we understands the extraordinary value of a company made up of people and not numbers. For us it is a source of pride to be able to say that our company is a real community, where people also know how to lend a hand in moments of difficulty in life ».

See also  Shanghai gradually resumes daily medical services, and the average daily volume of outpatient and emergency medical services increases by 50% compared with the beginning of April - Xinhua English.news.cn

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Focusing on the transformation of energy structure by...

Get started on TikTok: the hilarious reaction of...

Prison emergency, 59 suicides in 8 months: never...

Struggle to achieve dreams, Zhengzhou No. 9 Middle...

“Welcome Alessandra Agata Pia”, this is how the...

Beijing Publishing Group debuts digital collections at the...

He falls for 30 meters among the rocks...

Financial fair play violation, millionaire fines for Juve,...

NetEase Youdao Smart Education Technology Achievements Appeared in...

The middle class goes to hell (Photos)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy