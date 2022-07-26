The episode in a local of the Terraglio. A 49-year-old denounced for threats and resistance to a public official, he had a knife with him.

PREGANZIOL. He went into a rage at the bar and ended up resisting the carabinieri and pulling out a knife. The complaint was triggered for him. It happened in the late Saturday morning at the “Giornale e caffè” bar on the Terraglio in Preganziol. The man, a forty-nine-year-old from the place, showed up in the room in an evident state of drunkenness, and began to disturb the customers.

Despite the repeated invitations of the patrons to leave, the man has not calmed down and indeed has continued with his harassment among customers, they come to threaten them. The managers also tried to restore calm in the bar and get the 49-year-old away drunkor. Faced with the insistence of the man, the managers have nothing left to do but call the carabinieri. The soldiers of the Mogliano Arma arrived on the spot, who accompanied the 49-year-old out of the room.

However, it was not an easy intervention because the man resisted, trying to rebel against the taking of the carabinieri. Once led outside, he was also found in possession of a switchblade knife. The complaint was launched for him for threats and resistance to a public official.