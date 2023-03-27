The management positions in the Pregartsdorf volunteer fire brigade were newly elected on Saturday. After 15 years at the head of the operational organization, commander Alexander Pillmayr no longer stood for election. Treasurer Franz Hilbel also resigned after 30 years in various positions.

The previous deputy commander Thomas Langer was elected the new commander of the fire brigade with overwhelming support from the team. With Maximilian Dirnberger as deputy commander, Markus Langer as treasurer and Andreas Langer jun. as equipment manager, he is supported by a young, motivated management team with an average age of 28 years. Continuity in the management team is guaranteed by Josef Steiner, who, after 35 years in various command functions, is starting another period as secretary.

The retiring commando members Alexander Pillmayr and Franz Hilbel were presented with the silver fire department district merit medal. In addition, the two comrades were awarded their respective honorary ranks and given a souvenir as a thank you. Josef Steiner was honored with the gold level fire department district merit medal. Comrade Ernst Langer, who received the certificate of honor for 70 years of service in the fire service, received another unusual award.

