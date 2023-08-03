Home » PREGNANT DIES WHEN FALLING FROM A MOTORCYCLE AND BEING UNDER THE WHEELS OF A BUS « Noticias cde
VILLA ELISA (special envoy) A pregnant woman lost her life after being run over by the rear wheels of a bus in Villa Elisa. The fatal fatal outcome occurred when she fell from a motorcycle in which she was traveling as a companion.

The traffic accident, which claimed a life, occurred last Wednesday night on Von Poleski avenue, in the city of Villa Elisa, in the Central Department, according to a report by Telefuturo.

The 32-year-old pregnant woman was traveling as a companion aboard a motorcycle, which was driven by her husband.

Presumably, the driver of the bicycle lost control upon reaching a speed reducer, which caused it to fall to the pavement into the other lane, heading towards Lambaré.

At that time, a bus from Line 49 of the company La Limpeña SRL was circulating, heading towards its stop.

The driver of the transport unit, identified as Jorge Rodas, mentioned that the fatal victim fell under the rear wheels of the bus.

Volunteer firefighters were on the scene and reported that the death of the pregnant woman occurred instantly, while the husband was unharmed. They reported that the man was in shock at what happened.

