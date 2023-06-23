Pregnant killed: Milan prosecutors investigate leaks – Lombardy

In an independent file with respect to the one on Giulia’s murder

(ANSA) – MILAN, JUNE 22 – The Milan prosecutor’s office is investigating alleged leaks in relation to the investigation into the murder of Giulia Tramontano, the 29-year-old 7-month-pregnant woman stabbed to death by her 30-year-old barman boyfriend, Alessandro Impagnetiello .



As anticipated today in an article on the local pages of Corriere della Sera, and later confirmed by judicial sources, the Milanese investigators are carrying out investigations, as part of an independent file, on what has been reported by the media in recent weeks on the feminicide which dates back to 27 May. The body was found in the night between May 31 and June 1 by the 30-year-old, who she confessed to.



Therefore, alleged leaks of news are also being investigated with reference, in particular, to the Cartabia decree on the presumption of innocence, which has tightened the links and communication channels in cases of crime and judicial news. (HANDLE).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

