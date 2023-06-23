Home » Pregnant killed: Milan prosecutors investigate leaks – Lombardy
News

Pregnant killed: Milan prosecutors investigate leaks – Lombardy

by admin
Pregnant killed: Milan prosecutors investigate leaks – Lombardy

In an independent file with respect to the one on Giulia’s murder

(ANSA) – MILAN, JUNE 22 – The Milan prosecutor’s office is investigating alleged leaks in relation to the investigation into the murder of Giulia Tramontano, the 29-year-old 7-month-pregnant woman stabbed to death by her 30-year-old barman boyfriend, Alessandro Impagnetiello .

As anticipated today in an article on the local pages of Corriere della Sera, and later confirmed by judicial sources, the Milanese investigators are carrying out investigations, as part of an independent file, on what has been reported by the media in recent weeks on the feminicide which dates back to 27 May. The body was found in the night between May 31 and June 1 by the 30-year-old, who she confessed to.

Therefore, alleged leaks of news are also being investigated with reference, in particular, to the Cartabia decree on the presumption of innocence, which has tightened the links and communication channels in cases of crime and judicial news. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Blitz of the Prima i Treviso committee in via Roma: "Attention, the sales area"

You may also like

A recipe for a nut-cream dessert with berry...

‘Ecopetrol goes to School’ program will arrive this...

A 3,000-year-old ‘hand-sewn’ boat will be recovered in...

Dragon Boat Festival: Seocho Talks about the Inheritance...

Fenerbahce reacted to PFDK decision – Sports News

Quintero and Claudia López face off with Win...

The construction sites of the Piazza Venezia –...

Big hike in taxi fares

They find an arm on the right bank...

Gdf Asti, 2,300 interventions in just over a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy