Pregnant unnoticed: 22-year-old gave birth to baby on vacation in Croatia

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday, the Croatian mountain rescue service received an extraordinary call for help. A foreign vacationer had given birth to a girl in a canyon, employees of the Paklenica National Park had helped her with the birth. Mountain rescuers brought the mother and child out of the gorge, after which both were taken to the hospital in Zadar.

parents in shock

According to the daily newspaper “24sata”, the 22-year-old mother should not have known about the pregnancy. “The young parents were completely in shock,” says the report. The young woman is said to have initially complained of abdominal pain during a trip to the national park. Her daughter was born in the toilet of a forest hut. Mother and child should be fine. Nothing is known about the origin of the 22-year-old.

