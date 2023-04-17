“Pregnant” with cell phones, intended to enter jail

Gloria Camargo

The La Picota prison in Bogotá has been the subject of multiple complaints for alleged benefits granted to prisoners, as well as parties inside the prison. Given this, the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute of Colombia (Inpec) has carried out several operations in which they have seized items that are prohibited in the National Order Prison Establishments (Eron).

This Sunday, April 16, during the day of visits in the prison, the guards managed to intercept a woman who was trying to enter the extraditable pavilion with a false pregnant belly. The woman, who was a visitor, was trying to take advantage of the benefits that pregnant women usually have in some places, including the precaution that the authorities usually take so as not to injure a pregnant woman’s belly in any way.

The woman’s plan was discovered thanks to the suspicion of a guardian, who questioned the shape and volume of the belly. During one of the searches, it was verified that the pregnancy that she presumed was false and that it was a silicone prosthesis used to simulate the pregnant womb.

Inside the fake belly, the woman was carrying a total of 17 items, including four cell phones, four chargers, four USB cables, headphones, two plastic bags with liquid – later confirmed to be brandy – and two Hershey’s brand chocolates. .

The detainee was made available to the authorities and will face charges for attempting to enter prohibited items in jail. This fact demonstrates once again the complexity and the risks that exist in the security of prisons, and the importance of the work of the guards in the prevention of situations like this.