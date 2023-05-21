Prehistoric blueprints describe mysterious megastructures in the desert

Human constructions have altered natural space for millennia. However, few surviving plans or maps exist from the time of the written civilizations in Mesopotamia and ancient Egypt. A research team from the French »Centre national de la recherche scientifique« (CNRS) together with Prof. Dr. Frank Preusser of the University of Freiburg, now identify engravings in Jordan and Saudi Arabia as the oldest known true-to-scale blueprints in human history. These 8,000 to 9,000-year-old engravings depict so-called desert dragons — miles of prehistoric megastructures used to capture animals. These monumental stone structures are made up of stone walls and are bordered by pits. The exact workings of these prehistoric constructions have not yet been fully deciphered, but the engravings that have been discovered shed new light on their conception and implementation.

»The findings allow conclusions to be drawn about the people of that time. The ability to transfer a large space onto a small, two-dimensional surface represents a milestone in intelligent behavior,” explains Preusser. The results, which were published in the journal PLOS ONE in mid-May, should help to understand how desert dragons could be conceived and built.

Scale plans of desert dragons discovered in Jordan and Saudi Arabia

Both finds are depictions of nearby desert dragons engraved with stone tools. First sighted from aircraft in the 1920s, the desert dragons, up to three miles long, are made up of stone walls that converge in a facility bordered by pits. In Jordan, in the area of ​​Jibal al-Khasabiyeh, there are eight desert dragons. There, the researchers found a representation engraved in stone measuring 80 x 32 cm. Their age is dated at around 9,000 years. At Jebel az-Zilliyat in Saudi Arabia, two pairs of kites are found three and a half kilometers apart. Here, too, an approximately 8,000-year-old true-to-scale engraving with a total length of 382 cm and a width of 235 cm was discovered.

Plans of large buildings have only been attested by rough representations, in contrast to the precision of the engravings of al-Khashabiyeh and az-Zilliyat. The question of what exact use they had and how they were implemented, particularly given the difficulty of capturing the entire facility from the ground, remains the mystery of the people who created them for the time being.