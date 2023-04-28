Premier: 2-2 with United, Tottenham loses the Champions – Football train

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 27 – Newcastle beat Everton 4-1 and climb another step towards a place in the next Champions League, while the Liverpool team remains in the full relegation zone. The match in London between Tottenham and Manchester United ends 2-2, a draw conquered by Spurs who, however, had to win to aim for fourth position, now occupied by the Red Devils, who have six points ahead and two games in more to play. In today’s third Premier League game, Bournemouth defeated bottom-of-the-table Southampton 1-0.



If the match in Liverpool was one-sided, with Newcastle scoring once in the first half and three in the second half, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw a two-sided match, with United dominating in the first half and the reaction of the home team in the second half. After the humiliating 6-1 suffered by the Magpies in the last round, there was the concrete risk of an encore, given that Manchester had closed the first half 2-0 up and seemed in full control of the match after goals from Sancho and Rashford. In the second half, the Spurs, led for the first time by Ryan Mason, showed qualities that had been lacking so far. Pedro Porro’s goal for the 1-2 freed up untapped energy and 10′ from the end Son equalised.



Unfortunately for Kane and his companions, if the performance gives a little confidence, the result doesn’t improve the prospects of another bad season and the fans seem to have definitively turned their backs on the president, Daniel Levy. (HANDLE).

