Home » Premier League, Liverpool win 1-6 against Leeds United
News

Premier League, Liverpool win 1-6 against Leeds United

by admin
Premier League, Liverpool win 1-6 against Leeds United

In the most important match of the Premier League, Liverpool beat Leeds United 1-6 to get their first win after five games. Mohamed Salah and Diego Jota both scored two goals each. Liverpool forward Kedi Gakpo gave the team the lead in the 35th minute, which Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah doubled just four minutes later. In the 47th minute, Leeds United winger Luis Sinistera tried to bring the team into the game with a goal, but Liverpool’s players were in a different mood today. In the 52nd minute, winger Diego Jota extended Liverpool’s lead. In the 64th minute, Mohamed Salah scored his second and fourth goal for the team. Diego Jota made Liverpool’s lead 5-1 in the 73rd minute, his second goal. While in the last minute of the game, in the 90th minute, Darwin Nunez scored the sixth goal to seal the success of his team.

See also  Embrace Life: Celebrate International Hug Day

You may also like

The blackmail of the imminent outbreak – Diario...

After the liquidation of the EPS Ecoopsos in...

Changfeng Hospital will suspend trading from today, and...

Fungi can degrade even the toughest plastic. The...

New Government will define whether to lower the...

Pereira is defeated by Boca Juniors in the...

Roma announces the new CEO, it is Lina...

MANIFESTATION OF FORMER WORKERS ENDED WITH GRANDPARENTS REDUCED...

Fight in Chimichagua left two injured

Beijing will implement a new round of business...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy