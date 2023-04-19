Premier League, Liverpool win 1-6 against Leeds United

In the most important match of the Premier League, Liverpool beat Leeds United 1-6 to get their first win after five games. Mohamed Salah and Diego Jota both scored two goals each. Liverpool forward Kedi Gakpo gave the team the lead in the 35th minute, which Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah doubled just four minutes later. In the 47th minute, Leeds United winger Luis Sinistera tried to bring the team into the game with a goal, but Liverpool’s players were in a different mood today. In the 52nd minute, winger Diego Jota extended Liverpool’s lead. In the 64th minute, Mohamed Salah scored his second and fourth goal for the team. Diego Jota made Liverpool’s lead 5-1 in the 73rd minute, his second goal. While in the last minute of the game, in the 90th minute, Darwin Nunez scored the sixth goal to seal the success of his team.