Premier Li Qiang Meets with US President’s Special Envoy for Climate Issues John Kerry

Li Qiang Meets with US President John Kerry, Special Envoy for Climate Issues

Beijing, July 18 – Premier Li Qiang of the State Council met with John Kerry, the US President’s Special Envoy for Climate Issues, on July 18 at the Great Hall of the People. The meeting aimed to discuss the strengthening of cooperation between China and the United States on climate change.

Premier Li Qiang emphasized the importance of China-US cooperation, stating that it not only benefits both countries but also has a positive impact on the world. He referred to the successful meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Biden in Bali last year, where they reached important consensus to guide the development of China-US relations. Li encouraged both sides to implement the agreed upon consensus, manage differences, and work towards a healthy and stable development of bilateral relations.

Climate change was a key topic of discussion during the meeting. Premier Li stressed the arduous global task of tackling climate change and emphasized the need for coordination and consensus-building between countries. He highlighted the importance of adhering to the goals and principles set forth in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement. Li emphasized the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, urging developed countries to take the lead in reducing emissions and fulfilling financial commitments, while developing countries should contribute within their capabilities. He also called on developed countries to provide technical support to developing countries for a global green and low-carbon transformation.

John Kerry acknowledged that the US and China are the world‘s top two economies and carbon emitters. He expressed his desire for stable relations between the two countries and pledged to strengthen cooperation with China to address urgent global challenges, particularly climate change. Kerry mentioned the upcoming 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and expressed his hopes for a successful outcome.

The meeting between Li Qiang and John Kerry indicates the continued commitment of both China and the United States to addressing climate change and working towards global solutions. As two major powers, their cooperation and actions are crucial in tackling this pressing issue. The outcomes of this meeting will contribute to the international efforts in combating climate change and implementing the Paris Agreement.

