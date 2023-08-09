Premier Li Qiang Presides Over Executive Meeting to Address Flood Prevention and Disaster Relief

Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council, presided over an executive meeting on August 8th to discuss measures for flood prevention and disaster relief. The meeting aimed to implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions on flood control and disaster relief, as well as to review the current situation and plan the next steps.

The meeting acknowledged the severe flood disasters that some areas have been facing due to recent typhoons and heavy rainfall. It emphasized the importance of emergency repairs, restoration, and people’s living security. These requirements provided a foundation and motivation for effective flood control and disaster relief efforts.

With the flood season still ongoing and the possibility of further typhoons and heavy rainfall, the meeting highlighted the challenging tasks of disaster relief, restoration, and reconstruction. All regions and departments were urged to prioritize the people’s well-being and take necessary measures to ensure their safety and social stability. This entailed strengthening research, monitoring key areas, implementing detailed flood control and rescue measures, and preventing secondary disasters. The efforts to search and rescue missing persons and minimize casualties were also emphasized.

Furthermore, the meeting emphasized the need to ensure the basic needs of affected people, including food, clothing, temporary shelter, clean drinking water, and medical treatment. Environmental disinfection, sanitation, and epidemic prevention measures were also underscored to prevent major epidemics after the disaster. The speedy restoration of essential infrastructure such as roads, power supply, water supply, and communication facilities was stressed. The mobilization of the masses for self-help in production, market supply stability, and the return to normal life in the disaster area were also prioritized.

Regarding agricultural recovery, the meeting called for the restoration of disaster-damaged fields and facilities, increased supply of agricultural materials, and the organization of farmers to replant and remedy the situation. It also urged prompt restoration and reconstruction of damaged houses, ensuring that affected people have safe, warm homes before winter. The restoration and reconstruction of public facilities, including schools, hospitals, and nursing homes, were emphasized to ensure students can return to school and people can receive necessary services.

The meeting also stressed the importance of long-term planning and construction of water conservancy infrastructure in the northern region, aiming to enhance flood and drought prevention capabilities.

In terms of support and funding, the meeting called on relevant departments to allocate disaster relief funds promptly, provide advance compensation and assistance, and strengthen credit support for businesses and individuals in affected areas. Financial institutions were urged to open a green channel for insurance claims to expedite compensation and minimize the impact of flood disasters on economic and social development.

By discussing these measures, the meeting aimed to ensure effective flood control, disaster relief, and the overall well-being of the affected population.

