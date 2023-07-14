Premier Li Qiang Signs Decree on Regulations for Consular Protection and Assistance

Title: China Introduces New Regulations on Consular Protection and Assistance

Beijing, July 14th – Premier Li Qiang of the State Council has signed an order announcing the “Regulations of the People’s Republic of China on Consular Protection and Assistance,” which will take effect on September 1, 2023.

The new regulations aim to safeguard China‘s overseas interests and protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens, legal persons, and unincorporated organizations abroad. Consular protection and assistance refer to the actions undertaken by Chinese diplomatic missions stationed abroad to protect and assist their citizens when their rights are violated or when they require help.

The importance of consular protection and assistance in maintaining national security and ensuring the safety of Chinese citizens abroad has been emphasized by both the Party Central Committee and the State Council. As China‘s foreign exchanges continue to expand, there is an increasing demand for high-quality public services provided by the government. Additionally, the rapidly evolving international security environment has made it more crucial to strengthen consular protection and assistance.

The new regulations consist of 27 articles that clarify the responsibilities and obligations of all parties involved in consular protection and assistance. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, diplomatic agencies stationed abroad, relevant departments of the State Council, local people’s governments, and domestic units with expatriate personnel will undertake various responsibilities such as overall planning and coordination, protection and assistance, safety publicity, response and handling, and communication and coordination.

The regulations also specify the self-protection obligations of Chinese citizens abroad, legal persons, and unincorporated organizations. It further outlines the acceptance methods and areas for fulfilling responsibilities, including the establishment of a hotline and an online platform by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as the disclosure of office addresses and contact information by diplomatic institutions stationed abroad. This will facilitate consultations and applications for consular protection and assistance.

Furthermore, the regulations standardize the circumstances and content of consular protection and assistance duties. These include the provision of assistance to Chinese citizens, legal persons, and unincorporated organizations abroad when their legitimate rights and interests are violated, when they are suspected of committing illegal crimes, when their basic living security is compromised, or when their personal and property safety is threatened due to major emergencies.

The regulations also emphasize the importance of risk prevention and safety reminders. It mandates that diplomatic agencies stationed abroad, relevant departments of the State Council, and local people’s governments are responsible for early warning, security publicity, and education and training. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic agencies will issue foreign security reminders as necessary. In addition, the regulations stipulate that the state will provide personnel, funds, and other resources to support consular protection and assistance work. Social forces are encouraged to participate in related initiatives, and recognition will be given to organizations and individuals who make significant contributions in this field.

With the implementation of these new regulations, China is taking significant steps to strengthen its consular protection and assistance capabilities and provide better support for its citizens abroad in times of need.

[Responsibile Editor: Qiu Lifang]

