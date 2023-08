Smoking ears, fire-breathing magic wands, flying creatures and stairs that constantly change direction: these are just a few of the many surprising effects that this magical piece has to offer “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” Since December 2021, more than half a million people have been to Hamburg’s “More! theatre”. The seven-hour production was slimmed down this spring: a three-and-a-half-hour version is now being shown, but all the illusions and tricks have been retained.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook