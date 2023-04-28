Premiere in Hamburg: Langnese and Nico Santos ring in the summer with “Like Ice In The Sunshine”.

Hamburg (ots) – The first ice cream, the first moment of summer: Langnese and Nico Santos celebrate the newly launched classic “Like Ice In The Sunshine” in Hamburg – with ice cream for all visitors!

Nico Santos’ remake of the Langnese hit “Like Ice In The Sunshine” premiered on April 27th at the Langnese x Nico Santos Summer Opening Event in Hamburg – one day before the official release of the song. The brand and the singer invited to ice cream, live music and summery moments right on Hamburg’s Überseeboulevard.

Hundreds of visitors, who were able to secure the free tickets in advance, celebrated the new edition of the song with delicious ice cream in the open air and were thus able to open the ice cream season in April.

80’s remake

The collaboration with Nico Santos will be implemented in cooperation with Universal Music and the UMG For Brands unit, which specializes in brand partnerships. As part of a 360-degree campaign, the reissued 1980s single will be released on April 28th and can then also be heard on all channels, including in the new TV commercial, which can be seen immediately.

With the new interpretation of “Like Ice In The Sunshine” by singer-songwriter Nico Santos, Langnese hits the nerve of the times and brings the hit back into current pop culture with a fresh sound. The remake stands for carefree summer moments and brings ice cream fans together. “I’ve always loved Like Ice in The Sunshine, an incredible classic that old and young alike know. I was dying to make my own version of this one that’s funky! That was my approach, an interpretation based on funk.” says Nico Santos.

With over a billion global streams, Nico Santos is one of the most successful artists in the German-speaking world in recent years and is regularly number 1 in the radio charts. The top act also inspires his fans live. At the end of May his third album ‘Ride’ will be released by Virgin Records / Universal Music.

First summer hit 2023

The Langnese x Nico Santos Summer Opening marked the start of the summer and the first time before release that the singer performed “Like Ice In The Sunshine” live in front of an audience. The song aroused nostalgic feelings, summery lightness and good vibes among the fans present – perfect conditions for the first ice cream of the year! Ice cream fans who weren’t there could also get impressions of the event via Langnese’s social media channels. Whether young or old, flutschfinger or cornetto – with “Like Ice In The Sunshine” directly on the Elbe, the first summer moments of the year were created and the new edition of the classic has great potential to become the first summer hit of 2023.

