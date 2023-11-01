Home » [PREMIERE mit Live-Diskussion heute 19 Uhr] Transgender industry exposed – a wake-up call for every parent
News

[PREMIERE mit Live-Diskussion heute 19 Uhr] Transgender industry exposed – a wake-up call for every parent

by admin
[PREMIERE mit Live-Diskussion heute 19 Uhr] Transgender industry exposed – a wake-up call for every parent

This docu-drama “Gender Transformation – the Unspoken Reality” is based on the experiences from the lives of several transgender young people and the knowledge from expert interviews. It offers an uncensored look at the forces behind this movement and reveals untold stories you’ve never heard in other media. An award-winning docu-drama from EPOCH TIMES that ALL PARENTS should see. 8:45 p.m.:…

Read more

This docu-drama “Gender Transformation – the unspoken reality” is based on the experiences from the lives of several transgender young people and knowledge from expert interviews. It offers an uncensored look at the forces behind this movement and reveals untold stories you’ve never heard in other media. An award-winning docu-drama from EPOCH TIMES that ALL PARENTS should see.

“The documentary tells the stories that the mainstream media doesn’t want to tell people, but has to. This is the film that everyone harmed by gender ideology has been waiting for.”
Pamela Garfield, therapist and licensed clinical social worker

Read less

See also  East Side The East Side Council approves points on the agenda of the July 2023 session

You may also like

The dollar began to appreciate, with the stock...

The Importance of Self-Care in Times of Tragedy:...

These are the councilors of Locality 1 of...

The Third Meeting of the Inter-Provincial Consultation and...

1.7 million used employee assessment without an application

Messi wins the Ballon d’Or 2023 – EntornoInteligente

Record-Breaking Cold Wave Grips Eastern US, While Atmospheric...

Medication crisis, Sanitas users first affected

Help for the homeless in Dresden: night cafes...

Forceful Leones del Caracas defeated Magallanes again in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy