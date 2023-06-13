Premium for taxi drivers approved

Union representatives pointed out to the Diario del Huila that the so-called mid-year premium was approved by the Administration. Citizens have been asked to make the respective complaints in the face of poor service.

Diary of Huila, economy

By: Gloria Camargo

The taxi driver union in Neiva is preparing to offer its services during the holiday season and the mid-year festivities in the capital Opita. The Asoprocontax Neiva Association has announced the details on how the service will be carried out and what the associated costs will be.

In an exclusive interview for Diario del Huila, the President of Asoprocontax Neiva, Óscar Fernando Tapia, declared that, for the moment, “the rates are normal and are the same that have been used throughout the year.” In addition, he highlighted that a taximeter calibration day was recently carried out in March.

Regarding the surcharge for the festival of San Pedro, the President of Asoprocontax Neiva explained that “this value was approved by the Municipal Administration and will begin to be applied from June 23 to July 2 of this year.”

Although the rates remain at their usual level, users should take into account additional surcharges, such as the surcharge from the airport or transport terminal, as well as the specific surcharge during the San Pedro festival. These fares and surcharges are designed to reflect operating costs and ensure the sustainability of the taxi service in Neiva.

Óscar Fernando Tapia, President of Asoprocontax Neiva.

The city’s taxi drivers expect to receive a considerable influx of passengers during this festive season and are committed to providing a quality service that meets the expectations of users. Residents and visitors are advised to be aware of current rates and surcharges, and to use duly authorized Neiva taxis to ensure their safety and comfort while traveling in the city.

Complaints for bad service

In reference to this issue, representatives of the taxi drivers indicated that in the first place they ask users not to generalize to the union due to the bad service of a driver.

Reason for which he added that “for this we have asked the public to make the respective complaints of overcharging to the Ministry of Mobility or to call 123, that is, to the Police to make the complaint for bad service, bad attention or bad presentation of the taxi driver”.

In turn, he added that these complaints are necessary, but that they must be individualized. “This is so they don’t come out and say it’s the union, for a taxi driver. We need the license plate, the driver’s name or the vehicle number promptly, so that they can be taken against him, ”he established.

In the face of any difficulty in providing the service, union representatives indicated that the police should be called.

If they give you a bad service:

1. Remember: a taxi driver cannot refuse to provide the service. If during the season, you hear a “I’m not going there”, which is part of one of the most common complaints from users, it is recommended that you take your license plates (and the driver’s name, if you can) and report it to the local traffic authority and/or the Traffic Police, so that they start a process against you. Those who refuse to comply with the service can receive fines of up to 874,000 pesos.

2. If the meter is adulterated, the charge does not correspond to the real value of the ride, you can refuse to pay the ride and you must request the presence of the authority. In this case, the Police will seek to reach a conciliation, but if this does not take place, you can request the presence of an official from the local mobility authority to check the status of the taximeter. If you are correct, you will not have to pay for the service and you can even report the taxi driver to the judicial authorities.

3. The initial start of a race, as the flag is also known, should only be charged once. In other words, it does not matter if more than one passenger is going to be dropped off or picked up, but be careful, this applies, as long as the passenger and the taxi driver have initially agreed on the route. However, if the taxi driver charges you this or other additional surcharges, you have the right to refuse to pay more. As in the previous point, for this you must call a traffic policeman to reconcile with the driver.

4. To clarify the surcharges, (airport or Terminal), the traffic regulations in Colombia stipulate that, as a user, you must be clear when expressly stating that your final destination, in case it is any of these two places. Otherwise, it should be taken into account that going to a neighboring place is not a reason to be charged the extra fee. In summary: you do not have to pay if the taxi driver charges you this surcharge, even if you only pass close to one of these points.

In the event that you pay with a high denomination bill, the taxi driver has the obligation to have or look for the ‘returns’ without charging you more.

5. Another of the points that most annoys users is the change or ‘turns’ when paying for a race. In the event that you cancel the race with a high-denomination ticket, the taxi driver has the obligation to have or seek change to give you the rounds, without charging you more or telling you that you must change. To do this, if they charge you more for seeking a name change, you can call line 123 to request the presence of a traffic police officer or report the case to the company to which the taxi is attached.

the rates

With the aim of providing transparency to both residents and visitors, Tapia reiterated the values ​​that must be taken into account when taking a taxi:

The banner will cost 1,500 pesos.

The minimum daily rate will be 5,000 pesos.

The minimum night rate, applicable from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am, will be 6,000 pesos.

There will be a surcharge of 1,400 pesos for trips made from the airport.

For trips that start from the transport terminal, a surcharge of 900 pesos will be applied.

During the period of the San Pedro festival, an additional surcharge of 1,000 pesos will be charged.