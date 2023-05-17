Prep UFOA-B U20 women: the ladies sparrowhawks fall against the Amazons in a friendly

Togo’s junior women’s national team played in a friendly on Tuesday against their counterpart from Benin. On arrival, the ladies’ sparrowhawks lost 1 goal against 2. This meeting is part of the preparations for the UFOA-B U-20 ladies’ tournament.

It is the Togolese who will launch the first alert of the game. After a great breakthrough, Tatiana Kayaba will come up against the Beninese goalkeeper in the 5th minute. Behind the Amazons will reorganize their game and will take the advantage in the 12th through Imorou Kadidjatou. This following a corner badly pushed back by the Togolese defense. Led the hawks ladies will try to react but they confuse speed and precipitation and will present technical waste in their game. So in the 39th minute, Sadikou Milhad on penalty will double the bet for Benin. And it is on this score of 2 goals to 0 in favor of Benin that the half-time intervenes.

In the second part, the hawks will come back with another mentality, that of quickly returning to the score. Kponvi Tabita, Amegnido Amélé become dangerous on their rise but each time their actions are repelled by the Beninese defense. On one of the breakthroughs, Kponvi Tabita will find in depth Kayaba Tatiana who reduces the mark for Togo in the 80th minute. Despite the domination of the female sparrowhawks in the very last minutes of the match, nothing will be more marked until the final whistle of Kindedji Edoh, the central referee. The match therefore ends with the defeat of Togo 1 goal against 2.

Despite the defeat, Théophile Kpakpo-Koumi’s daughters still presented interesting phases of play.