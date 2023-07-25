Home » Prepa CHAN 2024: The local hawks end their second internship with a victory
Prepa CHAN 2024: The local hawks end their second internship with a victory

Kpataï Emmanuel, thanks to a double, allowed the local sparrowhawks to beat Benin vice-champion Loto-Popo FC in a test match 2 goals to 1 this Sunday. This meeting is part of the preparations for the CHAN 2024 qualifiers.

This Sunday, July 23, the local national team of Togo traveled to Benin to face Loto-Popo in a friendly. On arrival it was Jonas Kokou’s men who won 2 goals to 1 thanks to a double from Emmanuel Kpataï. With this meeting, the A’ sparrowhawks thus put an end to their second external grouping, which began on Tuesday 18 July. An internship that allowed coach Jonas Kokou to put in place some tactical plans while waiting for possible regroupings. This to oil the engine well before tackling the playoffs which are scheduled for September 2023.

