Preparation of the 2nd Round Table of the Master Plan for the Development Corridor of the West African Growth Ring – Capsud.net

LOME, Togo, July 19, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Lomé hosted on July 18, 2023, the first stage of advocacy missions, in view of the 2nd Round Table of donors.

The work was chaired by the Director of Cabinet of the Togolese Minister of Development Planning and Cooperation, Essohanam EDJEOU. He had at his side the Resident Representative of the UEMOA Commission in Lomé, Aminata Cira LO PAYE and Kaoru TAKAHASHI, the Advisor for the strategic planning of projects financed by Japan, representing the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) .

Representatives of international and regional institutions, Technical and Financial Partners and focal points and country experts also took part in the meeting.

The Director of Cabinet was delighted with the choice of Togo to host the first stage of the advocacy missions and wished ” benefit from more funding, during the 2nd round table scheduled for November 2023, in order to optimize the progress made by Togo ».

The Resident Representative of the Commission in Lomé, for his part, welcomed the involvement of the States, JICA and BOAD in the mobilization of resources and the implementation of the projects of the Corridor Master Plan for the Ring of Growth in West Africa (CACAO) since the 1st round table held in Abidjan in 2019.

As a reminder, the CACAO Master Plan covers 5 States, namely Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Togo, with more than 119 projects to be financed.

The WAGRIC Master Plan defines a balanced scheme of economic development between the regions of the countries concerned by the project in order to promote economic growth in West Africa, based on the potential of the economic sectors identified and the resources available.

Developed on the basis of 4 countries in the sub-region, namely Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Togo and Ghana, this plan was then extended to Benin. Funding for its proper execution planned over 20 years is estimated at 23 billion dollars, according to the WAEMU Commission.

Distributed by African Media Agency for WAEMU.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

