Home » Preparations are underway to receive 200,000 visitors during CDE’s Black Friday
News

Preparations are underway to receive 200,000 visitors during CDE’s Black Friday

by admin
Preparations are underway to receive 200,000 visitors during CDE’s Black Friday

Organizational meeting held last few days at the headquarters of the CDE Chamber of Commerce and Services.

Last weekend, an organizational meeting was held between the directors of the Chamber of Commerce and Services, organizer of Black Friday CDE 2023, and representatives of the public and private sectors. They announced that they expect to receive 200,000 visitors during the mega event, to be held from November 15 to 18.

In this edition, the organizers aim for tourists not only to buy, but also to stay to enjoy other attractions and thus benefit more economic sectors in the east of the country. During the Black Friday Coordinator’s meeting, the different aspects for service forecasting, security, health protocol, road planning and logistics were addressed.

“We want it to turn out in the best way, so preparations are in full swing. Commercial activity is improving at this time of year and, with Black Friday, we will achieve full reactivation,” said Said Taigen, president of the Chamber of Commerce and Services.

For his part, Armando Ghazaoui, general coordinator of the event, said that the objective is to consolidate the economic reactivation of Ciudad del Este, severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. “During the pandemic we lost 30,000 jobs and our objective is to recover the lost jobs because there is very great social pressure,” he indicated.

More than one million items will be offered in the 2023 edition, estimates the Chamber of Commerce and Services. The stores will have discounts of up to 70% on a wide and varied range of electronic products, computers, beverages, among other items.

See also  Government affairs are in place, and all departments in our city are actively responding to heavy precipitation weather_sina news

Conventions and gastronomic tour

Agreements were established with tourism agencies in Foz de Yguazú and with other companies that offer transportation services, taking into account that 90% of buyers are from Brazil. There will be free Wi-Fi throughout the commercial area; In addition, card purchases can be made through an alliance with four banking entities: Interfisa, Atlas, Itaú and Continental.

Likewise, this year a gastronomic walk will be enabled in the vicinity of a well-known supermarket, on Carlos Antonio López Avenue. “Visitors will have the opportunity to taste the different gastronomic options offered by Asobares. They will have typical, regional and international dishes, the organizers mentioned.

You may also like

Corn harvest 2023: Farmers are so satisfied with...

Togo achieved the best performance in the entire...

Chinese Fighter Jet Comes Dangerously Close to US...

Camilo Quiroz, held Live with Claudia Margarita, Katia...

30 years of Paulinchen: Protecting children from thermal...

World Health: We urgently need $80 million to...

From Heartache to Happiness: How One Couple Found...

“The vote that you will give for me...

Serious situation but with opportunities: Crypto miners in...

‘I Live Alone’ Kian 84 completes the full...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy