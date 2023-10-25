Preparations are underway to receive 200,000 visitors during CDE’s Black Friday

Organizational meeting held last few days at the headquarters of the CDE Chamber of Commerce and Services.

Last weekend, an organizational meeting was held between the directors of the Chamber of Commerce and Services, organizer of Black Friday CDE 2023, and representatives of the public and private sectors. They announced that they expect to receive 200,000 visitors during the mega event, to be held from November 15 to 18.

In this edition, the organizers aim for tourists not only to buy, but also to stay to enjoy other attractions and thus benefit more economic sectors in the east of the country. During the Black Friday Coordinator’s meeting, the different aspects for service forecasting, security, health protocol, road planning and logistics were addressed.

“We want it to turn out in the best way, so preparations are in full swing. Commercial activity is improving at this time of year and, with Black Friday, we will achieve full reactivation,” said Said Taigen, president of the Chamber of Commerce and Services.

For his part, Armando Ghazaoui, general coordinator of the event, said that the objective is to consolidate the economic reactivation of Ciudad del Este, severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. “During the pandemic we lost 30,000 jobs and our objective is to recover the lost jobs because there is very great social pressure,” he indicated.

More than one million items will be offered in the 2023 edition, estimates the Chamber of Commerce and Services. The stores will have discounts of up to 70% on a wide and varied range of electronic products, computers, beverages, among other items.

Conventions and gastronomic tour

Agreements were established with tourism agencies in Foz de Yguazú and with other companies that offer transportation services, taking into account that 90% of buyers are from Brazil. There will be free Wi-Fi throughout the commercial area; In addition, card purchases can be made through an alliance with four banking entities: Interfisa, Atlas, Itaú and Continental.

Likewise, this year a gastronomic walk will be enabled in the vicinity of a well-known supermarket, on Carlos Antonio López Avenue. “Visitors will have the opportunity to taste the different gastronomic options offered by Asobares. They will have typical, regional and international dishes, the organizers mentioned.

Share this: Facebook

X

