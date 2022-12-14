Source title: Preparations for the postgraduate entrance examination are advancing in an orderly manner Candidates preparing for the examination in Beijing do not go out unless necessary

The 2023 National Graduate Admissions Examination will be held from December 24th to 26th. The Beijing Educational Examination Institute said yesterday that it is going all out to continuously optimize the group examination plan, and preparations for various examinations are progressing in an orderly manner. In order to ensure the realization of scheduled exams, full exams, and safe research, the Examination Institute reminds candidates who have not yet returned to Beijing to prepare for the exam, they should pay close attention to the epidemic prevention and control policies of their location and the location of the test center, arrange their itinerary reasonably, and return to Beijing to prepare for the exam as soon as possible. Candidates must take good personal protection on the way back to Beijing, consciously implement relevant epidemic prevention measures after arriving in Beijing, and do not have dinners, gatherings, or go to crowded places. Candidates who have already prepared for the exam in Beijing should not go out unless necessary to ensure that they can take the exam smoothly. Candidates should keep their phones open, pay close attention to official announcements, download and print the admission ticket in time at the specified time, and the test location is subject to the downloaded admission ticket. It should be noted that for students who take the test across schools and the school is the test center (including fresh undergraduate graduates, school second-degree candidates and school graduate students, etc.), arrange to take the test at the test center selected at the time of registration.

