Preparations to confiscate properties of owners of Balaji Chit Fund Tandoor, justice to victims soon: SP Waqarabad District Koti Reddy

The possibility of refunding the victims of the ancient and famous Balaji Chit Fund Pvt Ltd of Tandoor, which declared itself bankrupt after several people deposited lakhs of rupees, arose today when the Superintendent of Police, Waqarabad District, Mr. Nandyala Koti Reddy IPS. said that preparations are being started to confiscate the properties of Balaji chit fund owners and justice will be done to the victims of Balaji chit fund soon.

In a press note issued today, SP District Waqarabad Mr. Nandyala Koti Reddy IPS has said that a few people who lost their money by depositing money in Balaji Chit Fund Pvt. A complaint was lodged at the Tandoor police station on August, at which time the Tandoor police registered a case against the owners of Balaji Chit Fund Private Limited, Tandoor.

Sec 5 of TSPDFEA and Sec 7 of TSCFA-1982 & Sec 58(B), 4(A) r/w Sec. 45 RBI Act-1934 & 420,406 IPC

Investigations were done by registering a case under these provisions. And the main accused in this case, Managing Director Gangi Shetty Srinivas, was arrested by the Tandoor police and sent to judicial custody. Also, accused no.2 Gangi Shetty Gopalakrishna, accused no.3 Anuradha and accused no.4 Sarita was interrogated.

SP District Waqarabad Mr. Nandyala Koti Reddy IPS said that the police have obtained the complete details of the properties in the names of all these accused and the government has approached the Principal District and Sessions Court to confiscate these properties. On which the Principal District and Sessions Court has ordered the confiscation of his properties.

District SP Waqarabad Mr. Nandyala Koti Reddy has said in his statement that justice will be ensured to all the victims of Balaji Chit Fund Pvt.

Remember that Balaji Chit Fund Pvt Ltd went bankrupt last year and since then has been evading payment to its account holders. It is said that a large number of account holders have deposits of lakhs of rupees! And Chit money of many people was not paid.

