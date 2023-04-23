Home » Preparations UFOAB U-20: the young sparrowhawks in a friendly against a D2 club
In regrouping since last Thursday, the junior sparrowhawks perform in a friendly this Sunday against CDF Haknour, a second division club. This meeting is part of the preparations for the UFOAB U-20 tournament that Togo will participate from July 7 to 21 in Côte d’Ivoire.

After a few training sessions under the leadership of coach Ametokodo Messan King, the technical staff of the sparrowhawks wants to gauge the form of his team in a match. Thus, the Togolese junior selection is playing a friendly match this Sunday at the Kégué stadium against CDF Haknour, the current 6th in the Togolese D2. In difficulty lately in the league, the CDF Haknour will take advantage of a run-in of staff.

Need we remind you, started on April 20, the internship will end on the 29th.

