Prepare debut in the World Cup

News

by admin
This Monday, July 24 at 9:00 p.m., the Colombian National Team will have its debut in the World Championship of the senior category, when it faces its counterpart from South Korea at the Sydney Football Stadium in Australia. La Tricolor has been prioritizing their physical work prior to the competition to finish putting the roster of initialists to the top that coach Nelson Abadía will choose. Let’s remember that there are two Risaraldenses players on the squad: Ana María Guzmán (photo) and Marcela Restrepo.

