Prepare for the temporary closure of Mega Cable

The Pereira Mega Cable System, one of the main means of public transport in the city, will suspend its operations for 11 days, between July 10 and 20 of this year, in order to carry out mandatory preventive maintenance. as announced by the Megabús Manager, Darío Acosta.

The team of expert engineers from the renowned French company POMA, in charge of building the Mega Cable, will be responsible for the maintenance work. These tasks are aimed at reviewing and adjusting the electromechanical equipment, thus ensuring optimal operation and guaranteeing the safety of passengers.

The operation of the air transport system in Pereira will resume on Monday, July 21, once the work of the specialized technicians has finished. During this period of temporary closure, Megabús SA, the operating company, will provide feeder route services to meet the demand for transportation. However, it is reported that these routes will undergo modifications in their usual routes.

In addition, with the purpose of facilitating the mobility of the inhabitants of the Villa Santana commune, there will be 12 Megabús feeder buses, which will run tours in the neighborhood and take users to the center of the city. It is important to note that these feeder bus routes will have stops in places close to the Mega Cable stations.

During the temporary closure period, the hours of operation for the food service will be Monday through Saturday, from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and on Sundays and holidays, from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Mandatory preventive maintenance is a common practice in all aerial cable transport systems, and Pereira is no exception.

