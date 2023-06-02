Prepare patients now for the day of the protest

4
Except for the emergency duty pharmacies are all pharmacies of Germany been called by their associations to close on June 14th – in protest against a lack of remuneration, too much bureaucracy and austerity measures. It is very important to emphasize that the protest day directed against politics and not against the population. On the contrary: The pharmacies fight for their own preservation and thus also for the preservation of the supply of medicines close to where they live.
