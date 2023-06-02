Home » Prepare patients now for the day of the protest
News

Except for the emergency duty pharmacies are all pharmacies of Germany been called by their associations to close on June 14th – in protest against a lack of remuneration, too much bureaucracy and austerity measures. It is very important to emphasize that the protest day directed against politics and not against the population. On the contrary: The pharmacies fight for their own preservation and thus also for the preservation of the supply of medicines close to where they live.

