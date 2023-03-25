Depending on the degree of road accidents on the department’s roads, the strategies to be applied during Holy Week are being planned, in order to protect the citizens and seasonal workers who usually leave the territory on these dates.

The goal is to reduce road accident rates in Cesar, for which a contingent of officials will arrive who will be in charge of protecting citizens and reducing accidents during the season.

The commander of the Traffic and Transportation Police in Cesar, Major Wilmer Álvarez, stated that the high accident rate registered on the department’s roads is of great concern and that is why they are redoubling their efforts to reduce the accident rate this year. In 2021 there were 310 deaths and in 2022 there were 301.

A strategy is already being planned for Easter, the uniformed officers will be at 14 checkpoints established on the Cesar roads to avoid tragedies and accompany drivers.

The uniformed man also took stock of the past festive bridge in San José, for which he highlighted the significant reduction in deaths from traffic accidents, considering that in this 2023 two people lost, and last year ten, generating a decrease of 80 %.

He stressed that this result was due to the good behavior of citizens and the coordinated work of the different institutions. He urged not to disrespect traffic regulations, not to drive while intoxicated, not to make dangerous maneuvers during trips and to take active breaks in some municipalities.

However, he warned that motorcyclists are the road acts that are mostly involved in accidents due to recklessness or disrespect for the rules, such is the case of the La Paz-Valledupar road, where to date more than 100 subpoenas have been imposed for driving contrary, without lighting, speeding, among others.

For his part, Carlos Alberto Vega, director of the Cesar Transit Institute, reported that the participation of the local government secretariats, Army, Police, CRUE, Civil Defense, Yuma, Invías, among others, will again be called for the Holy Week plan. organizations with influence in this type of road safety actions.

Control posts will be installed in sections such as: San Alberto-La Mata, La Mata-San Roque, San Roque-La Paz, San Roque-Bosconia, Bosconia-El Copey and Valledupar-Bosconia.

