Prepare your resume: job fair is coming this June 26

by admin
If you are looking for a job, the Ministry of Economic Development, through the District Employment Agency, will hold a new job fair this Monday, June 26, in the town of Chapinero.

In this way, the allied company of the District, called Nexarte, seeks to employ people who work as business advisors and advisers, logistics assistants and merchandisers.

The appointment is from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm at Calle 77 # 14-31 in the town of Chapinero.

Do not miss the opportunity to occupy one of the 150 jobs that will be hired during this day. In the following trill you can consult the contact number if you need to clarify doubts and more information:

#WorkIsThere with offers that guarantee you a formal, dignified and decent job. Attend this call, and secure your next job.

❇️ Requirements: Take your card and your life sheet.

What are you waiting for to start your new professional challenge with #BogotáWorks? pic.twitter.com/4jDV9uJY6A

– Economic Development Secretariat (@DesarrolloBta) June 21, 2023

See also  Six districts in Xiamen launch full-scale vaccination for people aged 12-14

