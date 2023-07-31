Preparing Emergency Supplies: How to Pack a Security Backpack for Earthquake Preparedness in Puerto Rico

Earthquake in Puerto Rico: Prepare Emergency Supplies

Residents advised to stock up on essential items and secure emergency backpacks

Following a recent earthquake in Puerto Rico, authorities are urging residents to prepare essential emergency supplies and secure backpacks containing basic necessities.

When it comes to storing emergency supplies, there is a wide range of products and foods that are available for long-term storage. In addition, it is recommended to designate safe places to store these items. However, packing a mobile and individual supply in the form of a security backpack can be a versatile and useful option.

The security backpack should be tailored to the specific needs of each individual. The weight and size of the backpack should be suitable for the strength and physical capabilities of the person. It is advisable to choose a backpack that is easy to handle in emergency situations.

The number of backpacks needed will depend on the number of people present in a specific location, such as home, school, or workplace. Each family member can have their own backpack or there can be one backpack designated for the entire family. Ultimately, the decision on the number of backpacks lies with each individual or family.

Emergency supplies that can be included in the backpacks are bottled water, non-perishable food items, flashlights, batteries, a first aid kit, basic toiletries, a battery-powered radio, and any necessary medications. It is also important to include any essential documents, passports, and important contact information in a waterproof bag.

Furthermore, it is crucial to periodically check the emergency supplies to ensure that the items are not expired or damaged. Keeping a list of expiration dates for perishable items is highly recommended for easy follow-up.

Authorities advise residents to not only store emergency supplies at home but also in vehicles and workplaces, as these locations can be potential safe spots during a disaster.

Emergency preparedness is essential in regions prone to earthquakes, as they can strike suddenly and leave residents without access to basic necessities for an extended period of time. By taking the necessary precautions and being prepared, individuals and families can ensure their safety and well-being during and after a seismic event.

For more information on how to prepare for emergencies, residents are encouraged to visit official government websites or contact local authorities.

