Preparing for the End of Daylight Saving Time: What You Should Know

Fall Approaches: Daylight Saving Time Coming to an End

As summer draws to a close, the days are getting shorter and the nights are growing longer. With the approach of fall comes the end of daylight saving time, a clock change that has become a regular occurrence in the United States. While there have been discussions in Congress about making this time change permanent, no such measure has been passed, and Americans can expect to turn their clocks back in the coming months.

According to federal law, daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November in most of the United States. This year, clocks will go back one hour at 2 a.m. on November 5.

In the year 2024, daylight saving time will take an extra day to return due to the leap year, starting on March 10 and moving the clocks forward by one hour.

Daylight saving time, often referred to as “advance” and “backward,” was implemented under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. It lasts for a total of 34 weeks in the United States, from early to mid-March to early November in states that observe it.

Although some credit Benjamin Franklin as the inventor of daylight saving time, this claim is more satire than fact. Germany was the first country to adopt daylight saving time in 1916 during World War I to save fuel, followed shortly by the rest of Europe. The United States did not adopt it until 1918, but it was abolished after World War I.

Daylight saving time became standard in the United States with the passage of the Uniform Time Act of 1966, which imposed standard time nationwide within established time zones. However, states still have the option to exempt themselves from daylight saving time. In the 1970s, a trial period of year-round daylight saving time was enacted due to the 1973 oil embargo.

Arizona and Hawaii are the only states in the United States that do not observe daylight saving time, although some Native American tribes in these territories do. Additionally, United States territories such as Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, and the United States Virgin Islands do not observe daylight saving time.

Standard time, according to the website Time and Date, refers to the local time of a country or region when daylight saving time is not used. More than 60% of countries worldwide use standard time throughout the year. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) has been advocating for a permanent change to standard time, citing health risks associated with seasonal time changes.

The Department of Transportation highlights the benefits of daylight saving time, including energy savings, reduction in traffic accidents, and lower crime rates. However, experts suggest an alternative solution. Sheldon Jacobson, PhD, professor of computer science at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, proposed a 30-minute time change as a compromise. This approach would have a lesser impact on circadian rhythms while still providing the desired light balance at the beginning or end of the day.

Jacobson believes that if the United States were to adopt this 30-minute shift, Canada and Mexico would likely follow suit due to their close proximity. This could potentially lead to a global trend, eliminating the need for the biannual time change.

As fall rapidly approaches, Americans can prepare for the end of daylight saving time. While discussions about the time change continue, for now, the clocks will turn back on November 5, leading to shorter days and longer nights.

