Presence of foreigners disturbs residents – breaking latest news

They ask citizens to collaborate and not ask for money illegally.

In Cariamanga, Calvas canton, in recent months, the presence of Venezuelan and Colombian citizens is notorious. In some cases they are in irregular conditions. They carry out control operations in order to avoid mishaps.

Some residents of the Cariamanga cantonal capital reported that the presence of foreign citizens, especially Colombians, who arrive in this town in the province is frequent.

A native of Cariamanga, who did not want to identify himself, told Diario Crónica that, in some cases, “foreign citizens tend to lend money to the chulco; in the supply center this practice is usually common”.

Panorama

Almida Garnica Castillo, police commissioner of that canton, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, specified that, in coordination with the National Police, the Cantonal Board for the Protection of Rights and the National Directorate of Specialized Police for Children and Adolescents (Dinapen) carry out controls.

He asserted that there is a group of Colombians who have set up businesses such as barbershops and restaurants.

However, there are other foreigners, who are in irregular conditions and, indeed, are engaged in illegal “lender” activities.

A few days ago, “we carried out an operation and four people were notified. Citizens have a period of 30 days to agree to voluntary departure from our country.

In case they need to return to Ecuador, “they must do it legally,” argued the official.

Attention

Garnica Castillo also added that they constantly and through “community chat” carry out preventive activities for the natives of Cariamanga and the rest of the inhabitants of urban and rural parishes.

“Citizens should refrain from asking for money illegally and at high interest rates, but take advantage of the savings cooperatives that exist in the town and offer payment facilities.”

According to the authority, after these frequent preventive and operational measures, “we managed to reduce the problem, but we also require citizen support.”

In the case of Venezuelans, “there are no begging activities, we board those who arrive and they agree to voluntary departure.” (YO)