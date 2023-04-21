Presence of libadores causes fear in neighbors – breaking latest news

In recent weeks, the presence of libadores on public roads has caused concern among residents and those who live in the different neighborhoods of the city of Cariamanga, Calvas canton. Given this, authorities assure that they intensify controls to avoid this type of inconvenience.

In different sectors of that town, in streets and parks, there is the presence of citizens who gather to drink liquor.

Evelyn Cueva Torres, political chief of the Calvas canton, explained that, through coordinated work, with different institutions such as the National Police, the Army and the GAD Calvas Security Unit, they carry out operations to avoid this problem. In addition, they carry out a tour with the military through the different sectors of the town.

To date, close to 10 people have received calls for this type of practice, which is not allowed and which disturbs the peace of the people.

The goal is to avoid scandals. In this regard, the contribution of families is also important so that they can support from their homes.

“In addition, we are holding talks with other agencies so that citizens can be given rehabilitation,” explained the official.

In the areas entering and leaving the city, they also control vehicles. Cueva Torres noted that another of the most frequent inconveniences are thefts, mostly carried out by people who come from other places to commit different crimes.

The residents of the neighborhoods also join this work through alerts, through community chats, the official concluded. (YO)

The controls are also aimed at preventing the illegal carrying of weapons and substances subject to control.