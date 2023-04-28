Present the diversity of cultures

Vallenato music definitely has no borders. The accordion, caja and guacharaca reach the hearts of all human beings and there is no exclusion. The indigenous communities, sheltered by the Serranía del Perijá and the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, in addition to worshiping Mother Earth, are worthy representatives of Vallenato folklore, for them there are no limitations and they are worthy representatives in the 56th Vallenato Legend Festival.

Such is the case of Linda Tairini Acosta Izquierdo, a 13-year-old girl from the municipality of Pueblo Bello, but adopted by the Vallenato land, graced two stages in the Major Accordion categories, where she accompanied as a singer, and in the children’s category doing musical formula with his guacharaca to his brother of the Arukin ethnic group Saden Torres Conde.

Wearing her traditional white suit, with her folded backpack and accessories in red, yellow, black and sky blue, Linda ran from one stage to another to fulfill her commitment. Almost at the same time, her companions appeared, but that was not an impediment to demonstrate her abilities.

His angelic gaze transported anyone to a universe of teachings and example. Among the crowd of people, she stood out for her impeccable dress, and together with her mother Zoraida Izquierdo, they held hands to be punctual in each commitment.

“The guacharaca gives more joy to Vallenato music, although the accordion also attracts me, but it’s not my forte. I also sing because Vallenato folklore demands it,” he said between smiles.

Its preparation has been achieved by the hand of the teacher Jairo Suárez. She also highlights the dedication of her grandmother, who took her daily to her classes and supported her training.

From the age of 8 he began to play the guacharaca and since he was 9 he has been present at Vallenato festivals. “As far as I know, I am the only guacharaquera of the Arhuaca ethnic group, that attracts people a lot, I like that.”

