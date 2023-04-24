PRESENTATION OF ELECTRIC BUSES CHEAP ELECTION STRATEGY!!! « CDE News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Locals, by Carlos Roa) The boom! The new electric and automatic buses arrived out of the blue with a mbyky’i route or itinerary that would be from jm13 along the international route, No. destination to the 13th again, it would be more or less a help for those citizens who in the early hours leave on the international route to board buses that bring them to their place of work, which is the center of our city, up to there more or less these new buses, the sad thing is that these buses will not enter the neighborhoods, which still do not have a place to recharge their batteries since this is with an electricity connection and that they are only now preparing, and above all the drivers will be only those chambones who drive their municipal vehicles, which we see as a matter of routine, they are involved in traffic accidents, because it was not 6 months ago that they were prepared to drive these vehicles because this is not the same as driving a car, they have another attention and capacity, did they do this?

I believe that Miguel Prieto was wrong on this point, in terms of the project and simply used a chupi panda meeting with the candidate for governor Dani Mujica, making the public believe that they are the mentors of this new launch for users of line bus and that would be fantastic and for this reason we must vote for Mujica, we would call it a dirty game or a strategy to cradle the votes but as always this idea and this project lacks many mechanical footings for this project to become a BOOM!

Apart from all these buses, they would be circulating through the city at the beginning of June, which would be in 30 days or so, now, there are several rumors of that line that this bus would use as an itinerary, and if Mujica does not win, let him go with the buses ???? Because the current Lord supposedly said that the electric and automatic buses belong to the municipality and that each one cost 400 thousand dollars and they will pay in installments and that it will come from the tickets received from the users, that is where we see a great abyss to the truth, or is it simply one more strategy of the lying and lazy politicians who first paint themselves as white doves and after sitting in a seat they become famous Urubuses scavengers, and that the user goes to hell !!!

comment

comment