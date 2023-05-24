Presentation of the essay by Beatrice Balsamo “Kind wisdom. In a wake of words”

COMMON PRESENTATION – Wednesday 31 May 2023 at 6 pm, in the Arengo hall in the municipal residence with author and ass. Balboni





On Wednesday 31 May 2023 at 18, in the Arengo hall in the municipal residence, the presentation of the book “Kind wisdom. In a wake of words” (MURSIA 2023) will take place. The meeting will be attended by the author Beatrice Balsamo, the city councilor for relations with the University Alessandro Balboni, Antonio Falduto (Unife) and Paola Peruffo (city councilor of Ferrara and culture councilor of the Municipality of Copparo).

It is an essay dedicated to the theme of Kind Wisdom in a context of widespread violence and daily destructive difficulties. In fact, kindness is intertwined with hospitable and fruitful thinking that promotes a more inclusive and dialogical mind, particularly attentive to being able to put thoughts, emotions, feelings into words, but also to knowing how to educate to a greater harmony, beyond partiality. The presentation initiative has the patronage of the Municipality of Ferrara and Unife; moreover, being a MIUR project, a certificate of participation useful for scholastic purposes will be issued to teachers of all levels.

Beatrice Balsamo lives and works in Bologna. Philosophical trained psychoanalyst, is specialized in Ethics, Communication, Cinema. She collaborates with the University of Bologna and Parma for the teaching of Human Sciences and Philosophy of Hospitality. Member of the Italian Society of Moral Philosophy (SIFM), he is President of APUN (APS) – Association of Humanistic and Narrative Psychology. Psychoanalysis Art and Human Sciences. Creator of the CINECare – Cinema to thinke Scientific director of MENS-Aevent International on the Hospital thought between HUMAN SCIENCES, PHILOSOPHY, ART, which takes place in nine cities of the Emilia-Romagna Region – Parma, Reggio Emilia, Vignola, Carpi, Ferrara, Copparo, Ravenna – in collaboration with Unibo, UNIMORE, Unipr, UnifeAcademy of Fine Arts of Bologna e Department of Culture of the Emilia-Romagna Region.

Among his many publications: Love whisper of a light breeze (Effata Editions, 2013), In praise of sweetness (Mimesis, 2017), In Beauty. When the word fails (Mursia, 2020)

“Wisdom-phronesis“, means to think wisely, understand what needs to be done at any given moment

Today the relationship with oneself and with others is increasingly problematic: the ability to find orientation in the world has failed. All this generates unease, bewilderment, isolation, indifference, violence which brings us closer to the destruction of the nearby war in Ukraine. It is always a matter of disproportion.

The essay by Beatrice Balsamo, on the other hand, questions the value of hospitable and fruitful thought which intertwines with different knowledge and promotes a more inclusive and dialogical mind. This thought is based on what the ancients called “Wisdom – phronesis“, think wisely, understand what needs to be done at a given moment; it is a behavior that can never be abstracted from the situation and is therefore connected to the “golden mean” (understood as a possibility, a better choice).

Wisdom induces to have awareness of limitsof the boundaries, which are in life, and of the “flexible” capability in the face of human affairs. Urges to understand oneself and the reasons of others and find non-unipolar and rigid solutionsbut capable of learning from situations and from others, “because man does not have all the knowledge in himself, but must also try to learn from the words of others” (Sophocles, Antigone).

Wisdom thus understood is kindsince it can also be method for managing conflict-adversity, to defuse simplifications that lead to divisiveness, from authoritarianism to violence. In fact, civilized man does not ignore the conflict, he accepts it as part of the complexity and coexistence, accepts it and practices it according to a regulative wisdom, passing it towards a non-destructive, human dimension. Wisdom is kind because it is capable of “putting speech”, in a sincere and non-demagogic way, as the ability to dialogue, to define and regenerate the world, with cohesion. In fact, the word creates and defines our representation of the world and allows the transition from what is indistinct to something we can give a name: from the unknown to knowledge. The word therefore joinsallowing the world to reach us.

The wise man, starting from the word phronesis of the ancient Greek tragedy analyzes its complexity and topicality through a trail of words: hospitality, gratitude, kindness, courage, know thyself, beauty, which are ultimately one word. So temperance, ability to hold on as fortitude and patience, diligence, thoughtfulness, forward-thinking and long-suffering.

The gentle wisdom with its suppleness it knows how to support (support), to hold up, is measure and strength and when there is makes life harmonious. And in man the perfect accord is synergy between the powers, it modulates the strength that we are.

This essay is very important today, since there is a need to re-found our subjectivities in the right thinking and daily action, within and against the destructive difficulties (widespread violence, misunderstandings, rancor, envy, etc.), with conscious and of right judgement. To foster near and farther capacities of Peace. Peace, in fact, begins with daily choices and behaviors, in the attention, in the care, in the correctness, in the rightness, in order to reach a shared Peace.

So Plato, in Symposium he explicitly said that only God is wise and that man can only be a philosopher, that is, a “friend of wisdom, in search of wisdom” which makes us aware of our condition as “men on the border”. And it is there complexity of the Latin word finiswhich marks the nature of man: “the end” (death) which appropriates it, the “end” to be reached, the “boundary” to be experienced, respected…

