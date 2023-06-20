Presentation of the initiative “Bands in celebration 2023”

PRESS CONFERENCE – Wednesday 21 June 2023 at 11 in the Torre dei Leoni hall of the Estense Castle in Ferrara

Wednesday 21 June 2023 at 11 in the Torre dei Leoni room in Castello Estense (2nd floor), there will be the press conference to present the initiative “Bande in festa 2023” which will take place in the courtyard of the Castello Estense on Sunday 26 June.

The following will be present: the president of the Philharmonic Band Ludovico Ariosto, Stefano Mandriolithe Councilor for Culture of the Municipality of Ferrara, Marco Gulinellithe Provincial Councilor Francis Charity and the President of the Province, Gianni Michele Padovani.

(Communication by the Press Office of the Province of Ferrara)

