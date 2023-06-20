Home » Presentation of the initiative “Bands in celebration 2023”
News

Presentation of the initiative “Bands in celebration 2023”

by admin

PRESS CONFERENCE – Wednesday 21 June 2023 at 11 in the Torre dei Leoni hall of the Estense Castle in Ferrara

Wednesday 21 June 2023 at 11 in the Torre dei Leoni room in Castello Estense (2nd floor), there will be the press conference to present the initiative “Bande in festa 2023” which will take place in the courtyard of the Castello Estense on Sunday 26 June.

The following will be present: the president of the Philharmonic Band Ludovico Ariosto, Stefano Mandriolithe Councilor for Culture of the Municipality of Ferrara, Marco Gulinellithe Provincial Councilor Francis Charity and the President of the Province, Gianni Michele Padovani.

(Communication by the Press Office of the Province of Ferrara)

See also  "Let's continue with the renewal of the commercial registration": CamComercio

You may also like

Tim close to negotiations with Kkr for network...

Alcoholic minibus driver who did not comply with...

Valledupar entrepreneurship fair generated more than $100 million

Service in Guidonia

A remarkable visit from Erkan Baş

“March of the Majority”

Liaoning and Nagqu establish a cooperation mechanism for...

Emilia-Romagna fashion increasingly sustainable — Companies

Women’s championship: another date for the recovery!

Petro has traveled abroad on average twice a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy