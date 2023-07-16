Home » Presentation of the “Night and Blues 2023” review
Presentation of the “Night and Blues 2023” review

PRESS CONFERENCE – Tuesday 18 July 2023 at 11.30 in the Sala degli Arazzi in the municipal residence of Ferrara

Tuesday 18 July 2023 at 11.30 in the Sala degli Arazzi the press conference to present the exhibition will be held in the municipal residence of Ferrara “Night and Blues 2023” scheduled between 20 and 30 July 2023 in the cloister of Santa Maria della Consolazione, in Ferrara, curated by the Santo Spirito district.
The deputy mayor and commissioner of the Palio will speak at the meeting with the journalists Nicholas Lodithe Councilor for Commerce and Tourism Matthew Fornasinithe president and honorary president of the Rione Santo Spirito Matthew Christopher e Gabriel Mantovanithe president of the Ente Palio of Ferrara Nicholas Borsetti and the municipal president Avis Sergio Mazzini.

