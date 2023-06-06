Presentation of the XXVII edition of “Ferrara under the stars”

PRESS CONFERENCE – Wednesday 7 June 2023 at 12 in the Arengo hall of the municipal residence of Ferrara





Wednesday 7 June 2023 at 12 the press conference to present the XXVII edition of “Ferrara under the stars” will take place in the Arengo hall of the municipal residence of Ferrara.

The meeting will be attended by: Marcella Zappaterra (Emilia-Romagna Region Municipal Councillor), Gianni Michele Padovani (President of the Province of Ferrara), Marco Gulinelli (Councillor for Culture of the Municipality of Ferrara), Frances Audino (President Arci Ferrara), Matthew Ancient (President of the FSLS Association), Conrad Nuccini (FSLS Artistic Director).

(Convocation by the organizers)









Downloadable images:





