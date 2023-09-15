Presentations begin — Businesses

A series of events in various cities of Emilia-Romagna to present the twelfth edition of the call IncrediBOL!dedicated to the development of business projects of young creative and cultural entities of all the regional territoryand which you can participate in until 10 October 2023.

From 14 to 27 September 2023 Bologna, Faenza, Piacenza and Ferrara they will be stages of in-person and live events, carried out in collaboration with institutions and cultural realities of the respective territories, IncrediBOL! tour 2023. A. is scheduled for September 19, 2023, at 12.30 pm webinar with some project partners, to deepen the compilation of the attachments and the economic forecasts.

The funds allocated by the Emilia-Romagna Region and the Municipality of Bologna

IncrediBOL! 2023 concede non-repayable contributions until a maximum of 15 thousand euros each, support and consultancy services and the possibility of participating in further tenders for the assignment of spaces on loan for use in the territory of the Municipality of Bologna. There are a total of available 650 thousand euros, 400 mila allocated by Region and 250 thousand from Municipality of Bologna.

During the meetings, the main innovations of the 2023 edition will be illustrated, and the public notice will be explained in all its aspects: from the benefits offered to the winners to the necessary requirements to participate, going through the methods of submitting the application and the evaluation criteria.

The tour will also be an opportunity to promote the Bologna Game Farm announcementfor the development of the video game sector, expiring on 28 September 2023.

They can apply businesses, freelancers, associated studios, and associations active in the artistic, cultural and creative sector of the entire regional territory, with an average age of less than 40 years.

Born in 2010, the IncrediBOL! he was among the first in Italy to approach the cultural and creative sector with a view to renewing skills, generational turnover and the economic and social sustainability of artistic and cultural projects.

IncrediBOL! and Bologna Game Farm are part of theframework agreement between the Emilia-Romagna Region and the Municipality of Bologna for the development of actions to strengthen the cultural and creative industries of Emilia-Romagna. They are coordinated by the Municipality of Bologna with the contribution of the Emilia-Romagna Region through i European regional development funds.

