Presented stamp dedicated to the Mattei brothers

On the 50th anniversary of the commemoration of the Primavalle massacre, it was held in the Promoteca hall of the Capitol the issuing ceremony of the stamp dedicated to the brothers Stefano and Virgilio Mattei, gold medals victims of terrorismdisappeared in the night between 15 and 16 April 1973.

The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo bearthe undersecretary with responsibility for philately Fausta Bergamotthe councilor for culture of the City of Rome Miguel Gotor, the representatives of the Italian Post Office and the State Mint Printing Office, the association Mattei Brothers in the person of the president Giangiacomo Mattei, the relatives of the victims and numerous representatives of the institutions and political parties.

“The event, attended and significant – Minister Urso said during his speech – it allows us to more fully realize that shared memory that can make our country stronger, overcoming the truly dramatic conflicts that 50 years ago led to the sacrifice of the Mattei brothers. A heinous massacre that had a false information campaign and no justice.

On this stamp – continued the Minister – there is every need to reconstruct the Italian memory of that period. In remembering the victims of Primavalle we remember all the victims of terrorism, it is therefore a duty for the Republic to recognize in this stamp a piece of a great mosaic which is our common memory”.

