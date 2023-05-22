Presented the commemorative stamp of Pope Benedict XVI

Urso: Ratzinger felt Italian he was deeply connected to our culture and history

The official presentation ceremony of the commemorative stamp dedicated to Pope Benedict XVIelected to the papal throne on 19 April 2005 and whose pontificate ended on 28 February 2013.

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo, was present bearthe undersecretary in charge of philately, Fausta BergamotSenator Marcellus Pera, former president of the Senate from 2001 to 2006 and co-author together with Pope Benedict of the book “Without Roots. Europe, relativism, Christianity, Islam”, the Italian ambassador to the Holy See, Francesco By Nittorepresenting the Apostolic Nunciature in Italy Monsignor Filippo Colnagothe executive secretary of the Vatican Foundation Joseph Ratzinger Benedict XVI, Pierluca Azzaroand the philately managers of Poste Italiane, Giovanni Machetes and of the State Printing Office and Mint, Massimo Masullo.

“Today we remember the figure of Benedict XVI as an Italian state in a stamp that is a piece of our collective memory – declared Minister Urso in his speech – A cultured man, with a shy personality who felt perfectly Italian because he was deeply tied to the culture and millenary history of our country. A Pope, one of the greatest theologians of the 21st century, who has been able to describe that secular confrontation which must always exist and which is the strength of our religion, of our civilization, of Europe and of the West.”

Undersecretary Fausta Bergamotto underlined how “The figure of the Pontiff has been a credible and effective witness of our time, whose action has always been centered on mutual respect, values ​​in which we can only recognizei.”

The stamp, printed by the Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato, is distributed by Poste Italiane in 524,000 thousand specimens.

