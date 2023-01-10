Chivasso

Arianna Greco and Franco D’Aguanno are the Bela Tolera and the Abbà of the Chivassese Carnival 2023, respectively the 87th and 68th.

Friday morning, Epiphany day, from the stage of the civic theater. The names and faces of the personalities of the event were disclosed, which in the last three years has been inevitably penalized by the pandemic. Arianna, 20 years old, a student of occupational therapy at Trompone (branch of the Catholic University of Rome) is at her third Carnival experience: in 2009 she was a page girl, when Lavinia Martini and her father Alberto Greco were Tolera and Abbà and in 2009 she was a lady with Camilla Avanzato and Piergiacomo Verga. In her spare time she is passionate about academic dance and very recently she too became a dance teacher in Caluso at the Nuovo Teatro Studio Danza.

«This has been my dream since I was a child – she admitted -. I am happy to start this adventure with you. I hope it’s a fantastic time for all the boys on the court.” At her side will be Franco d’Aguanno, 59, merchant, married and father of two sons, Stefano, 30, and Alessio, 27. He loves cycling and is passionate about motorcycles and vintage cars, when he can he takes part in rallies and travels. He too boasts a certain familiarity with Carnival: «My father-in-law is Pierangelo Gerra, owner of the homonymous hardware store, co-founder of Agricola and adviser for many years. My wife Maria Teresa had been a checker and several in the family took part in the event. It was an experience I wanted to have, especially since I joined the board”.

The Carnival court will be completed by the Dames Vittoria Bassino (the only lady not from Chivasso but from Montanara), Aurora Mazzon, Sophia Sciurba and Martina Rosso and the Alfieri instead Federico Chiolerio (son of the president of the proloco), Alessio Greco (brother of Tolera) , Michele Mangalaviti and Pietro Gallina. Beatrice Pili and Alice Di Stefano, on the other hand, are finally the page girls.

«Being here today is exciting – commented Davide Chiolerio, president of the Proloco Chivasso l’Agricola -. We feel the need to return to tradition and normality. Mine is a joyful greeting. I wish the new court to slow down to fully experience this tradition and seize the opportunities this festival offers. Arianna is one of the very few to have first been a page girl, then a lady and finally Bela Tolera. Franco was a pleasant surprise». The outgoing court also took the stage, having remained in office for three years, led by Melissa Bertaina and Ugo Novo. «After 3 years we are closing what will be remembered as the longest Carnival – remembered Melissa -. I wish a Carnival of tradition and one that tastes like normality».