Presented the postage stamp dedicated to the 160th anniversary of Martini Rossi

At the Salone degli Arazzi the ceremony for the historic Made in Italy brand

The presentation ceremony of the stamp dedicated to Martini & Rossi, historic Italian brand specializing in aperitifs and drinks, on the 160th anniversary of its foundation. The event was attended, among others, by the undersecretary Fausta Bergamotto, the president of the State Printing Office Paolo Perrone, Giovanni Machetti head of philately at Poste Italiane and representatives of the company.

Faust Bergamotin his speech he acknowledged to Martini “a history of production excellence, a synthesis of the best Italian know-how, of that Made in Italy that combines strong roots in the territory and tradition with the ability to innovate; a reality that has accompanied the history of our country for one hundred and sixty yearsi”.

“A communicative success that made school, and such a widespread product – continued the Undersecretary – to have become a universally recognized standard: if today, anywhere in the world we are, we order a Martini, we are sure that we are understood”

The stamp depicts a stylized female profile holding a goblet. It is printed by the Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato and is distributed by Poste Italiane in over 700,000 copies.

