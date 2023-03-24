Urso “The tricolor arrows and the Air Force are the symbol of Made in Italy in the world“

As part of the celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the constitution ofair Force The ceremony for the issue of eight stamps took place this morning in the Sala degli Arazzi in Palazzo Piacentini, including one jointly issued with the Vatican City and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo was present at the event bearthe undersecretaries Fausta Bergamotto and Massimo Bitonci, the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, General Luca Goretti, the Director of Telecommunications and IT Services of the Vatican City State, Antonino Intersimone, the Receiver of the Common Treasure of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta , Fabrizio Colonna of the Princes of Paliano, the representative of the State Printing Office and Mint, Matteo Taglienti and the philately manager of Poste Italiane, Giovanni Machetti.

“The Air Force – commented Minister Urso – during its first hundred years of existence it has gone through important evolutions and in the most difficult moments it has always been perceived as a point of excellence for our Armed Forces thanks to its central international role and its ability to provide logistical support to populations in a state of danger and difficulties during natural cataclysms and humanitarian events. The tricolor arrows and the Air Force – continued Urso – they are the symbol of Made in Italy in the world thanks to the universally recognized heritage of professionalism, ingenuity, design, technology, science and technical ability. The Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy – he concluded – has space and aerospace policies in its functions and in this sense we are working on a law that protects the national interests of the sector because space is the real challenge of the next decades”.

