Presented the second edition of Trieste Cocktail Week 2023 – News

The II “Trieste Cocktail Week” (11-17 September) dedicated to quality mixing and drinking was presented to the Municipality of Trieste – co-organizer of the event. Among others, the deputy mayor Serena Tonel, the organizers Alberto Polojac and Filippo Vidiz, of Freshmedia; Elisabetta Nonino (CEO Nonino Distillatori, main sponsor).





There are 20 venues in the city involved, which will offer innovative ideas, with attention to the territory and local products.





Each venue, that week, will offer a “drink list” created for the occasion without having to stick to an official menu that is not territorial and innovative, i.e. coffee and sparkling wine and Prosecco. To enrich the “Trieste Cocktail Week” there will be a series of events and masterclasses, open to professionals and enthusiasts, with international guests, focused on the theme of “mixology”. Nonino will also be the star of a Gala Dinner Show. Special day on September 15 with the “Margarita Day”: tequila-based cocktails will be served, for the anniversary of Mexico’s independence day.





“Trieste Cocktail Week promotes a particular segment of catering – explained Tonel – aimed at enhancing the professionalism and excellent products of the area, with regard to ingredients and raw materials linked to Trieste and Fvg”. Elisabetta Nonino recalled that her family “has always believed in the territory, and when they offered us to participate in the Week, we immediately embraced the idea with joy”.





“The goal – says Polojac, creative director of the event – is to support the growth of the sector, which has also recorded significant development in Trieste. We focus on responsible and quality drinking but also on creating a community among mixing professionals”.





Vidiz recalled that “the premises have doubled compared to 2022”.



