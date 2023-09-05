Home » Presented the second edition of Trieste Cocktail Week 2023 – News
News

Presented the second edition of Trieste Cocktail Week 2023 – News

by admin
Presented the second edition of Trieste Cocktail Week 2023 – News

The II “Trieste Cocktail Week” (11-17 September) dedicated to quality mixing and drinking was presented to the Municipality of Trieste – co-organizer of the event. Among others, the deputy mayor Serena Tonel, the organizers Alberto Polojac and Filippo Vidiz, of Freshmedia; Elisabetta Nonino (CEO Nonino Distillatori, main sponsor).


There are 20 venues in the city involved, which will offer innovative ideas, with attention to the territory and local products.


Each venue, that week, will offer a “drink list” created for the occasion without having to stick to an official menu that is not territorial and innovative, i.e. coffee and sparkling wine and Prosecco. To enrich the “Trieste Cocktail Week” there will be a series of events and masterclasses, open to professionals and enthusiasts, with international guests, focused on the theme of “mixology”. Nonino will also be the star of a Gala Dinner Show. Special day on September 15 with the “Margarita Day”: tequila-based cocktails will be served, for the anniversary of Mexico’s independence day.


“Trieste Cocktail Week promotes a particular segment of catering – explained Tonel – aimed at enhancing the professionalism and excellent products of the area, with regard to ingredients and raw materials linked to Trieste and Fvg”. Elisabetta Nonino recalled that her family “has always believed in the territory, and when they offered us to participate in the Week, we immediately embraced the idea with joy”.


“The goal – says Polojac, creative director of the event – is to support the growth of the sector, which has also recorded significant development in Trieste. We focus on responsible and quality drinking but also on creating a community among mixing professionals”.


Vidiz recalled that “the premises have doubled compared to 2022”.

See also  Attorney of Bolzano Bramante moves to Trieste - Trentino AA/S

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

You may also like

They recognize the work of the ISSS La...

Changes Coming to SNAP Program: Increased Benefits and...

The son of Nicolás Petro Burgos is born

China Adjusts Stance on Foreign State Immunity with...

Anna Sergi awarded by the European Society of...

Villavicencio’s mother denies that Vanegas is her lawyer

Stimulus Checks to be Delivered in September for...

Palestine, land of Jorman Campuzano, will have a...

China Implements New Regulations to Enhance Social Insurance...

Cestello detaches from a mobile crane, a 56-year-old...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy