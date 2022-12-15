Home News Presepi Fvg, the tradition that takes shape: how the competition works
Presepi Fvg, the tradition that takes shape: how the competition works

New edition of “Cribs FVG – The tradition that takes shape”, container of the Christmas events of the Regional Committee of Friuli Venezia Giulia of the National Union Pro Loco of Italy. At the center of the program is the message of peace that the Nativity scene has been emanating for over two thousand years.
The FVG Nativity Tour is scheduled with 167 sites and over 2100 cribs to admire, the Competition for Infant and Primary Schools of Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Nativity exhibited in institutional venues (in Trieste in the Giunta and Regional Council headquarters; Udine in the town hall and Friulian Philological Society) and artistic photographic competition in collaboration with the Messaggero Veneto .

