It is a study, to which numerous experts in the archiving, IT and legal areas and members of the AgID Working Group on the Conservation Poles have contributed, which give an initial synthetic framework on the preservation of information and, specifically, on the conservation of data processed in transactional systems.

In order to deepen the context of application of the guidelines on the IT document, in the last year the Agency for Digital Italy in continuity with the Working Group on the Conservation Poles which, in June 2021, had produced the document “Definition of a reference model for the Conservation Poles” has activated three working tables.

The objective of one of these is to raise awareness among the various subjects interested in this issue, providing some methodological and operational indications on how to approach and plan the problem of maintaining the databases used in computer systems.

In view of the widespread diffusion of digital services and information technologies, the “memory” of our society will increasingly be based on the selection and conservation of enormous quantities of digital information of various types. This makes the general theme of preserving the memory of the time in which we live ever more important.

The contents of the study

After a general premise on the preservation of the various types of information of interest, the study illustrates in detail the main problems relating to the conservation of relational databases and digitization and the keeping of registers and repertoires.

In particular, the document is organized into five chapters and an annex on the SIARD experimentation. The first chapter frames, with reference to the international scenario, the problem of the preservation of digital information, presenting the main aspects of the OAIS standard; the second deals with the salient aspects, of a juridical-archival nature, of the conservation of information; the third deals with the IT problems related to the conservation of databases and, specifically, of relational databases, illustrating the main methods and the main projects recently developed in the international arena and also available as commercial applications; the fourth focuses on the use of SIARD, describing its model and format, the main features and the results of the experiments carried out applied to concrete use cases; finally, the fifth chapter explores the aspects of digitization of registers and repertoires, highlighting the advantages in terms of obtainable dynamism and efficiency.