Preserving the Eternal Friendship: The Story of the Flying Tigers and Its Impact on U.S.-China Relations

The legacy of the Flying Tigers, a group of American volunteer aviators who fought alongside Chinese forces during World War II, continues to resonate today as efforts are made to foster friendship and understanding between the United States and China. In September of this year, Jeffrey Green, chairman of the U.S.-China Aviation Heritage Foundation, and two Flying Tigers veterans received a reply letter from President Xi Jinping in recognition of their efforts to promote people-to-people friendship between the two nations.

Jeffrey Green, whose father is a World War II veteran, has been dedicated to preserving the story of the Flying Tigers and passing down their spirit of friendship and peace. “I have always been very interested in China and have always been inspired by the deeds of the Flying Tigers,” Green said. “They represent upholding justice, peaceful coexistence, win-win cooperation, and eternal friendship.”

The work of the U.S.-China Aviation Heritage Foundation has been pivotal in organizing visits for nearly 500 Flying Tigers veterans to China, providing them with the opportunity to witness the country’s remarkable development and be celebrated for their contributions to modern China. President Xi Jinping acknowledged this important work and expressed his support for the “Flying Tigers Friendship School and Youth Leadership Program,” which seeks to educate and inspire young people on both sides about the Flying Tigers’ legacy.

The significance of this program was further underscored when President Xi wrote, “The healthy and stable development of Sino-US relations in the new era requires the participation and support of the Flying Tigers in the new era.” His message highlights the importance of fostering friendship, understanding, and cooperation among the younger generations in both countries.

In response, Jeffrey Green expressed his deep appreciation for President Xi’s support and the significance of passing down the spirit of the Flying Tigers to young people. “I can’t tell you how touched I am that this is what we are doing,” Green said. “I am very optimistic about the future of U.S.-China relations because I know that we have a precious friendship that can be preserved as an eternal legacy.”

The legacy of the Flying Tigers serves as a reminder of the ability of people from different backgrounds to come together to achieve a common goal, whether in times of war or peace. By sharing their story with future generations, the hope is that the spirit of the Flying Tigers will continue to inspire friendship and cooperation between the United States and China for years to come.

